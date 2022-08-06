Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

Four persons were killed and two injured including PTI's MPA Malik Liaqat Ali, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed and two injured including PTI's MPA Malik Liaqat Ali, said police on Saturday.

MPA Liaqat Ali was on the way to his home at Maidan Gul area of Dir Lower that unknown assailants opened fire on them.MPA liaqat Ali got critical injuries.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Alam brother of Liaqat Ali, Yasir and two guards.

The police rushed to the incident place and cordoned off the area.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Dir Hospital.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident and directed IGP to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits involved in the incident.