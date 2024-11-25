Open Menu

Four Killed, Two Injured In Bahawalpur Tanker Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Four killed, two injured in Bahawalpur tanker accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Four persons including three children were killed and two others sustained injuries in a tanker accident that hit a

house near Pull Sadiqabad area of Bahawalpur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven tanker hit a house located near Pull Sadiqabad area of Bahawalpur

district.

As a result, three children and a driver of the water tanker died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Locals and Police rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

