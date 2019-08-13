Four killed, two injured in Bannu firing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred in Awais Colony of Bannu district, police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups opened indiscriminate firing over a minor issue that took place near Awais Colony of Bannu area.

As a result of brawl between the two groups, four persons including father, son, daughter and a passer by lost their lives due to bullet injuries. While the injured women was taken to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.