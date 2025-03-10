Open Menu

Four Killed, Two Injured In Charsadda Brawl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries over a petty dispute that held between the two neighbours living in Charsadda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday

CHARSADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries over a petty dispute that held between the two neighbours living in Charsadda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, four persons lost their lives in a brawl that held between the two neighbours after sun set in Charsadda area of KPK.

The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigation are underway.

Recent Stories

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

7 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

7 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

7 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

10 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

7 minutes ago
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect offic ..

Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26

7 minutes ago
 Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing infl ..

Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..

7 minutes ago
 New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast Chin ..

New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China

7 minutes ago
 Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

13 minutes ago
 Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to S ..

Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

7 minutes ago
 PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work to ..

PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan