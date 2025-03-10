Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries over a petty dispute that held between the two neighbours living in Charsadda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, four persons lost their lives in a brawl that held between the two neighbours after sun set in Charsadda area of KPK.

The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigation are underway.