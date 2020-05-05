Four killed, two injured in Pakpattan road accident

At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on Pakpattan road, Borewala, a city of Vehari district of Punjab, police reported on Tuesday

According to details, a rashly driven Oil Tanker collided with a motorcycle Rickshaw near PakPattan road.

As a result, four persons including woman died on the spot. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQ), for medical treatment. The traffic police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for necessary procedure.