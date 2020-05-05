UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Two Injured In Pakpattan Road Accident

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:57 PM

BOREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on Pakpattan road, Borewala, a city of Vehari district of Punjab, police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven Oil Tanker collided with a motorcycle Rickshaw near PakPattan road.

As a result, four persons including woman died on the spot. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQ), for medical treatment. The traffic police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for necessary procedure.

