Four Killed Two Injured In Rains: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Four killed two injured in rains: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and two injured due to rains, floods and lightning during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA issued a report on Tuesday that three persons including two children died in Lakki Marwat while one person died in Shangla district.

According to reports so far, one house was reported partially damaged in the province.

District Administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and other related institutions are alerted in this connection.

The situation is being continuously monitored. Steps are being taken to open the closed roads.

PDMA issued a letter on April 26 to all concerned institutions and district administration regarding this spell of rain to take advance measures regarding rains, hailstorms and floods in the province.

