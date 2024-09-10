Four Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap At Shangla
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Four persons were killed and two injured when a passenger jeep plunged into deep ravine near Leko Kamar area Tehsil Chakaisar, Shangla.
Police said passenger jeep, that was en route to Chakaisar from Kazang village, fell into ravine.
The jeep crumbled and ripped into three pieces before reaching the bed of gorge.
Four persons including Jamshaid Ali, Imran, Izat Sayed and Umar Farroq were killed in the incident and two sustained injuries.
Rescue teams recovered the bodies and shifted injured to nearby hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews polio eradication campaign in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
CS orders 100pc coverage of missed children in anti-polio drive1 minute ago
-
Meeting directs workers to achieve targets of ongoing polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Stranded family rescued near Kallar Kahar1 minute ago
-
PTI introduced tradition of vendetta in politics: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Four booked for double murder1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews development schemes1 minute ago
-
Tarar visits residence of Asma Shirazi to condole her brother's death11 minutes ago
-
President lauds services of AQ Khan Hospital Trust, assures his support11 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam offers condolences to Peshawar Press Club President31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Energy Dept supports IEEEP Fair: Nasir Shah31 minutes ago
-
NIRC upholds APP Employees Union elections, dismisses opposition’s objections31 minutes ago