Four killed, two injured in road mishap at Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Four persons were killed and two injured when a passenger jeep plunged into deep ravine near Leko Kamar area Tehsil Chakaisar, Shangla.

Police said passenger jeep, that was en route to Chakaisar from Kazang village, fell into ravine.

The jeep crumbled and ripped into three pieces before reaching the bed of gorge.

Four persons including Jamshaid Ali, Imran, Izat Sayed and Umar Farroq were killed in the incident and two sustained injuries.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies and shifted injured to nearby hospital for treatment.