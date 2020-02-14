Four killed, two injured in roof collapse in Lahore

Four people were killed and two others injuried when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Shafiqabad here on Frida

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and two others injuried when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Shafiqabad here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the laborers were renovating the building when the roof caved in near Ahmad travel, Shafiqabad.

Resultantly, four people died and two other received injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and recovered four bodies from the debris besides shifting the injured,Nazaqat, 23, and Amir, 19, to the Mayo Hospital.

The victims were identified as Khizar Hayat, Abdul Rasheed and Abu Hurera, while identityof the fourth man could not be ascertained.