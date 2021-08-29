Four Killed, Two Injured In RYK Traffic Accident
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:40 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kotsmaba area of district Rahim Yar Khan, police reported on Sunday.
According to details, a rashly driven tractor trolley hit the four wheeler near Kotsmaba area of RYK district.
As a result, four people died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The Police are investigating the matter.