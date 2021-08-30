Four killed, two injured in RYK traffic accident

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kotsmaba area of district Rahim Yar Khan, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven tractor trolley hit the four wheeler near Kotsmaba area of RYK district.

As a result, four people died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The Police are investigating the matter.