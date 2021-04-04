UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Interchange Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Four killed, two injured in Swabi Interchange firing

SWABI, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Anbar Interchange, Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police reported on Sunday. According to details, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on a car passing through Anbar Interchange resulted in killing of a judge of ATC and his wife and two children.

Two guards were also injured in the firing. Police have cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrator behind this gruesome murder.

Investigations are underway till the filling of this report.

