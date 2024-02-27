Open Menu

Four Killed, Two Injured In Various Incidents In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Four killed, two Injured in various incidents in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least four people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in various incidents in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to police, during the first incident, a person was killed by firing of unknown persons at New Karachi Shafiq Mor.

Another fatality occurred near Purani Sabzi Mandi area, where a person was found dead with gunshot wounds, a private news channel reported.

In Korangi, a fatal shooting took place in a house in Mehran Town, claiming the life of one individual. Following another killing in Nazimabad near Gol Market.

Furthermore, two individuals were wounded in firing incidents in the Khokhra Par area.

The law enforcement agencies were investigating the incidents to determine the motives behind the shootings and apprehend the responsible.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Firing Police Korangi Market

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan