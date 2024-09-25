Open Menu

Four Killed, Two Injured On GT Road In Wah

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Four killed, two injured on GT road in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Four persons among a woman was killed while two others injured on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Wednesday, police and rescue 1122 sources said.

According to police sources, a speedy dumper loaded with sand recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw and passenger van and turned turtle over passengers standing on a bus stop to board some public transport.

Two persons on board a passenger van and two standing on a bus stop were killed, while two others were injured. On getting information, police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation, which lasted for four hours.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against an unknown dumper driver and launched further investigation. 

