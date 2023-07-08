Four killed, two injured over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Ring Road of Peshawar area, Police and tv channels reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups opened firing for settling a plot dispute in a Jirga meeting that took place near Ring Road of Wazir Colony located in Peshawar area.

As a result of firing, four persons died on the spot. The two other people were also injured in the same incident.

Those killed identified as Malik Waheed, Shakeel, Riffaqat, and Nisar Khan. The injured and dead were taken to a nearby hospital for necessary procedures.

Police rushed to the site and started further investigations.