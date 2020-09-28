UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Woman Injured In Firing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:46 PM

Four killed, woman injured in firing

Four members of a family were shot dead while a woman was injured in a firing incident in Dhoke Kamal Din in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station ,a police spokesman said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were shot dead while a woman was injured in a firing incident in Dhoke Kamal Din in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station ,a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Soon after the incident was reported, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Shoaib Mehmood and ASP Civil Lines along with police personnel rushed to the scene.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali while briefing the CPO said that three women and man were killed while a woman was injured during firing in Kamal Din area.

The SP said that the injured woman namely Iraj in her initial statement said that her brother-in-law Ghulam Abbas resorted to firing as she wanted divorce from her husband namely Khurram.

Ghulam Abbas was upset and got infuriated and opened indiscriminate firing, she added.

The SP said that evidence was being collected from the spot and the bodies of the deceased had been shifted to the hospital and post-mortem would be carried out.

A case of the incident has been registered with the Airport Police Station. The police teams are conducting raids to make arrests.

