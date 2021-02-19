Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punjab

At least four people were killed and 1,042 injured in 978 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and 1,042 injured in 978 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 414 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 71 in Multan with 77 victims and third Faisalabad with 61 accidents and 73 victims.

According to data, 777 motorcycles, 145 rickshaws, 110 cars, 51 vans, ninebuses, 36 trucks and 114 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.