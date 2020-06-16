UrduPoint.com
Four Killed,three Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Four killed,three injured in road accident in Sargodha

Four persons including two minors were killed, while three others suffered injuries in road accident in Kot Momin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons including two minors were killed, while three others suffered injuries in road accident in Kot Momin police limits.

Police said here on Tuesday,Falak Sher (52), resident of Bata pur Lahore, along with his seven family members, was travelling to Manshera in a car on motorway when another speeding car hit them near Kot Momin interchange.

Conseuqently,Parveen (40) w/o Falak Sher, sister- in-law Asiya Bibi (28), Amina Bibi (2) and Nisar Ahmed (10) received critical injuries and died on the spot, while Asim (14), Nimra Bibi (10) and Falak Sher sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured persons to the THQ hospital Kot Momin.

Police registered case and started investigation.

