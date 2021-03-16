Four kills, three injured in Swat firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Diolai area located in Swat district, Malakand division on Tuesday.

According to details, a disgruntled man opened firing to settle family dispute.

As a result of firing, two women and two brothers died on the spot and the three other person of the same family also received bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Police are investigating the matter.