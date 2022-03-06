Four kiln owners booked for not using zigzag technology

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Owners of four brick-kilns have been booked on the charge of running their kilns without zigzag technology.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said on Sunday that a team of Environment Protection Agency conducted a checking of brick-kilns in the district and found four working without using zigzag technology.

Cases were registered against owners of the brick-kilns including Madani Bricks Chak No 51-JB, Kaleemur Rehman Randhawa Bricks Chak No 51-JB, Chaudhry Bricks Chak No 4-JB and Randhawa & Cheema Bricks Chak No.6-JB.

The environment department team also distributed awareness pamphlets among general public in addition to handing down drivers of 12 vehicles on charge of emitting excessive smoke today, he added.