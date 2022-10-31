UrduPoint.com

Four Kiln Sealed For Adding Pollution In Environment, Owners Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Four kiln sealed for adding pollution in environment, owners fined

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed four kilns without zigzag technology and imposed a fine of over Rs one million on the kiln owners.

Similarly, during the anti-smog campaign, another 333 smoke-emitting vehicles were also seized.

This was told by the officials during the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Shirazi.

He directed the officers of the Environment, Transport, and Traffic Police Departments to intensify the campaign and punish the people causing pollution due to reckless behavior.

Police also registered 41 cases against persons involved in burning the remains of the crops.

It was also informed that four kilns without zigzag technology were sealed. The teams also inspected 72 industrial units. Only one unit was sealed for increasing air pollution.

The Deputy Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to play with people's lives. A neat and clean environment is the key to health, he added.

