Four kilns fined for using old technology

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The owners of four kilns were imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 for not converting their brick kilns to zigzag technology in the district.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Piplan, Sajed Muneer Kalyar along with staff and police inspected four kilns owned by Zain, Farooq, Aslam and Khurram and found them operational in old technology.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the owners.

In an operation, Sajed Muneer Kalyar sealed an illegal petrol agency at Jarnalee road and imposed fine of Rs15,000 on the owner. He warned that stern actionwould be taken against those who were selling petrol and diesel on high ratesand without licensing.