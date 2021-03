(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four kite sellers and recovered kites and string roles from their possessions.

According to the police, Amir, Nawaz, Sikandar and Waqas were arrested with 576 kites and 31 string rolls.

The police registered separate cases against them.