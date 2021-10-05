Four kite sellers arrested,5000 kites recovered

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:38 PM

Police arrested four kite sellers and seized 5000 kites from their possession during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested four kite sellers and seized 5000 kites from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Ghulam Muhammadabad police said here Tuesday that the team held two motorbike riders Awais and Usman from Madanpura chowk and recovered 1020 twins of spools.

The accused were sent behind bars.

Meanwhile,Mansoorabad police raided two factories situated in Babar chowk, Manawala and Main Bazaar Manawala and arrested two accused Azhar Javed and Arshad.The team recovered 5,000 kites from both factories.

Cases were registered against the accused.

