Four kite sellers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Police held four kite sellers from different jurisdictions and recovered more than 200 kites with metal string from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Roman, Ahsan, Muhammad Bilal, and Muhammad Mubeen were held from the jurisdiction of New Multan and Pak Gate Police Stations respectively, it was said.

Cases were registered with the concerned police stations and further investigation was underway.