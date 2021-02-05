UrduPoint.com
Four Kite Sellers Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

Four kite sellers held in Sialkot

Sialkot Police, in a crackdown against kite sellers and fliers,arrested four accused from various areas of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot Police, in a crackdown against kite sellers and fliers,arrested four accused from various areas of Sialkot.

According to police, Hajipura police arrested two accused--Nafees and Al-moon and recovered 3000 kites from their possession.

While Rangpura and Kotwali police nabbed two accused--Bilal and Usman and recovered 3000 kites and 200 strings from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

