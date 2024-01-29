Four Kite Sellers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Police has nabbed 04 kite sellers and recovered dozens of kites and strings from the accused during various actions in different areas.
According to a police spokesperson, Sadiqabad police recovered 15 kites and 02 strings from the accused Ibrahim.
During other raids in the Westridge area, police recovered 26 kites and strings from accused Shiraz, Sohail and Abu Bakr.
According to details, separate cases have been registered against the accused.
Appreciating the police actions, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar said those endangering the lives of citizens through kite flying and kite selling cannot escape the grip of the law.
