Open Menu

Four Kite Sellers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Four kite sellers nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Police has nabbed 04 kite sellers and recovered dozens of kites and strings from the accused during various actions in different areas.

According to a police spokesperson, Sadiqabad police recovered 15 kites and 02 strings from the accused Ibrahim.

During other raids in the Westridge area, police recovered 26 kites and strings from accused Shiraz, Sohail and Abu Bakr.

According to details, separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Appreciating the police actions, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar said those endangering the lives of citizens through kite flying and kite selling cannot escape the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Shiraz Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

2 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

3 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan