Four Laborers, A Police Man Martyred In Turbat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Five People, including four laborers and a policeman were killed in an attack by armed men in Turbat city of Balochistan.

According to police, terrorists opened an indiscriminate firing at the labourers in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Labourers belonged to Muzaffargarhar area. Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the culprits.

In a condemnation statement, Domki vowed to bring the perpetrators to book. He said the incident was shocking and a brutal act of terrorism.

