Four Laborers Injured In Khuzdar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Four laborers injured in Khuzdar blast

At least four workers of Construction Company were injured in blast near Kathan Link Road area of Khuzdar on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four workers of Construction Company were injured in blast near Kathan Link Road area of Khuzdar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached explosive devices with motorbike and parked near Kathan Link Road which went off when the vehicle carrying workers from Khuzdar to Naal was passing the area, leaving four labors injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Shamsur Rehman, Noorullah, Hafeezullah and Qasid.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach along law and enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation

