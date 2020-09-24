Four laborers injured in MUZAFFARGARH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four laborers were injured after roof caved in at suburban area of Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Four laborers were injured after roof caved in at suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

Rescue sources said, laborers were busy in construction of building. Three of the victims were given first aid before relieving them as they suffered from ordinary injuries.

Condition of one the affectees was critical and he shifted to DHQ hospital. Hospital sources couldn't reveal identification and whereabouts of laborers till filling of this report.