Four labourers arrived from Karachi tested COVID-19 positive in Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Four labourers arrived from Karachi to Shangla district have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spokesman Relief Department told APP on Saturday that 13 laboratory reports have been received after samples were taken from suspected patients at Government Degree College Puran Quarantine in Shangla. He said four persons were tested coronavirus positive and nine others negative. The Spokesman said coronavirus has been detected in Nasib Said son of Hakim Khan aged 20 years, Tajim Ullah son of Nadeem (25), Umar Zar son of Shala (22) and Gul Farin (42). All belonged to union council Martung.

The spokesman said these persons are labrourers in Karachi and travelled to Shangla via Torghar.

They were received at Kablgram checkpoint and shifted to Jambal screening point through police.

� Later, they were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) Puran Emergency Triage.� They were later moved to Govt Degree College, Puran quarantine along with 15 others co travellers on April 9.

The spokesman said all of the above individuals were tested for COVID-19 on April 16 due to contact with three others COVID-19 positive co travellers including Gul Zari, Muhammad Rafiq and Said Azar whose labortary reports were also tested positive.

The spokesman said all of them have no contact history with their families.

They are being shifted from GDC quarantine to THQ isolation ward with full precautionary protocols and would be admitted for observation till complete recovery.