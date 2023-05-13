Four labourers die of suffocation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Four labourers died after falling into an old well of an oil mills, near Laeq Rafique Hospital here late night.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer was cleaning a well at an oil mill when he became unconscious due to some sorts of gases because of soup and oil therein.

Another one labourer tried to rescue him but he also became unconscious.

Another two labourers also struggled to help their colleagues and they could not succeed but also trapped.

Rescue-1122 officials rushed to the site and recovered four dead bodies. The deceased are identified asChand Ashraf, Irfan Lateef, Amanat and Arshid Nazeer. Police concerned is investigating the mishap.