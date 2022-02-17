UrduPoint.com

Four Labourers Hurt As Roof Caves In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :At least four labourers were injured as roof of under construction plastic factory building caved in near Gulistan chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, the labourers were busy in working at an under-construction factory building when suddenly the roof collapsed.

As a result, the four labourers which were working there trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

The injured were identified as Amjad, Arshad, Muhammad Aslam and Sajjad.

