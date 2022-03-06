Four Labourers Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Four labourers were injured in a collision between a loader-van and a tractor-trolley near here on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 said four labourers -- Farooq (24), Khizar (36), Ali Raza (19) and Qaiser (19) -- were injured when the tractor-trolley hit the over-speeding loader van near Madrigal sports, Daska Road.
Rescue-1122 reached the spot and provided first-aid to the injured.