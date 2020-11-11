UrduPoint.com
Four Labourers Killed At Lakhra Coal Mines During Excavation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:14 PM

Four labourers working at Lakhra coal mines Wednesday died during excavation of coal from a mine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Four labourers working at Lakhra coal mines Wednesday died during excavation of coal from a mine.

The ropes of a tractor were torn during work as a result of which four labourers lost their lives, reports said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police district Jamshoro, Anwar Khetran bodies of the victims, identified as Samiur Rehman, Akhtar, Taj Mohammad and Dilawar, were taken out from the coal mine through a lift machine and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The incident occurred at coal mine number 39 as the ropes were broken while mining work was under process, the SSP told media persons adding that further investigation was started to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The bodies of the deceased labourers who belonged to Sawat would be transported to their residential areas after completion of medico legal formalities, the SSP added.

