Four Labourers Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Four labourers killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) At least four labourers belonging to the same family were killed in a road accident in Sanwan Town of Kot Addu, early morning on Tuesday.

Rescuers said the accident occurred when a Rajanpur-bound passenger coach hit their donkey-cart.

The accident resulted in the death of four persons on the spot with as many wounded hailing the same family critically.

The deceased included Muhammad Sajid, 32, son of Ibrahim, Muhammad Sajawal, 14, son of Muhammad Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Ashfaq, 40, son of Hafiz Ghulam Rasool and Shahbaz, 35, son of Ghulam Rasool. Those who were injured including Yasir, 21, son of Bashir Ahmed, Aamir, 22, son of Murtaza, Aziz, 19, son of Riyaz Hussain and Muhammad Zeeshan, 17, son of Fida Hussain.

All the bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

