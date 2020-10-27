Four labourers receive injuries as boiler of a plant bursts, owners booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration got case registered against owners of an industrial unit as four labourers received burn injuries after boiler burst at the plant which was sealed three days ago.

The industrial unit owners, illegally broke seals and started work. Unfortunately, the boiler of the industrial unit burst and it rendered four labourers injuried. The injured labourers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital by private vehicles. After getting information, the district administration took notice and got case registered against the owners, namely Ainaet Rehman, Ali Akbar, and Zakaullah, with Basti Malook Police station.

On October 24, the industrial unit was sealed by Environment Department for emitting smoke. According to assistant commissioner Aabgeenay Khan, the unit was being run illegally.

Case was registered for illegal breaking of seals and meddling into government affairs. Tyres were burnt in the industrial unit. For permanent closer of the plant, the decision would be taken in-consultation with Tehsil council and Building Department, stated official sources.