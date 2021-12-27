UrduPoint.com

Four Labourers Rescued From 70 Feet Deep Well

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Four labourers were pulled successfully off the debris of a 70-feet deep well after they along with a tractor-excavator were buried alive while digging the well in a village of Burewala on Monday.

According to details, labours Ghulam Mustafa, Jafar, Ghulam Hussain were busy in taking soil out of an old well while fourth one was operating tractor to remove soil from the edge of the well at Chak 513/eb in the suburbs of Burewala city.

In the meantime, wall of the well collapsed and all the four labourers were buried alive.

Tractor also fell into the well.

Around 50 rescuers, four rescue vehicles and heavy machinery reached the site after information was conveyed to Rescue-1122. The rescuers and heavy machinery operated for almost two hours to dig out the labourers alive but in inujred condition.

They were rushed to THQ hospital where condition of two labourers was stated to be critical.

Rescue operation was still in progress to take the tractor out of the well.

People of the area hailed Rescue 1122 officials for saving the lives of four labourers by their swift action.

