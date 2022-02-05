UrduPoint.com

Four Labourers Suffocated To Death In Balochistan's Zarghoon Ghar Coalmine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :At least four coal miners suffocated to death due to the accumulation of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in Zarghoon Ghar area of Balochistan, the official sources confirmed.

"Coalmines working inside the mine located near the Nawa Kili area, a suburb of Quetta died of suffocation after inhaling the poisonous gas," the sources further said and added that the bodies of ill-fated laboures were later retrieved from the mine in a rescue operation and shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Among four, two deceased were identified as Mohammad Khan and Fazalur Rehman. The local administration is looking into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

>