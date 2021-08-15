Four lady doctors responsible for death of woman sacked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Maternal death of a woman during maternity at Bannu Women and Children Hospital, the hospital administration takes action on negligence and sacked four lady doctors responsible for the death of a woman.

In this connection, the order was issued by Aasiya Khan, Chairperson, BoGs Medical Teaching Institution, Bannu. The services of Additional Director Hospital Amanullah have been returned to the Health Department after negligence was proved. A woman resident of Bannu was taken to Bannu Women and Children's Hospital for delivery on August 8 where she succumbed to her injuries due to untimely treatment.

Consequent upon the decision of board of Governors, in its emergency meeting held on August 13, upon the report of enquiry committee, Dean BMC is hereby directed to terminate the services of Dr. Zakkia Khan, HoD and Associate Professor (MTI servant and Dr. Momoona Azam, Assistant Professor, MTI servant) W & CTH due to their gross negligence which resulted into the death of female patients Mst. Zafrana Bibi and her second baby on OT table in Women and Chiltral Teaching Hospital Bannu on August 8.