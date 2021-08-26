UrduPoint.com

Four Land Grabbers Arrested, House Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Four land grabbers arrested, house retrieved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police on Thursday while making an attempt of illegally grabbing a house have arrested four land grabbers from Sheikhan, Muslimabad area on the outskirts of the district.

Police said the arrested accused belonged to a land grabbing gang involved in illegal occupation of residential units and land. The Police besides, retrieving the house of a woman, belonging to Khazana area from their possession also recovered sophisticated weapons from them. A case was registered against the land grabbers and further investigation was kicked off.

The woman, wife of Wahid Shah, resident of Sheikhan Muslimabad had lodged a complaint with police regarding illegal occupation of her house by the land mafia upon which police took a prompt action and retrieved her house.

Four members of land mafia identified as Ayaz, resident of Patang Chowk, Talib, resident of Ring Road, Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Dillazak Road and Sayed Amjad, resident of Hashtnagri were arrested and weapons including three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Road Wife Women From

Recent Stories

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

3 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

14 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

18 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at AD ..

Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day ..

33 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.