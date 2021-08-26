Four land grabbers arrested, house retrieved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police on Thursday while making an attempt of illegally grabbing a house have arrested four land grabbers from Sheikhan, Muslimabad area on the outskirts of the district.

Police said the arrested accused belonged to a land grabbing gang involved in illegal occupation of residential units and land. The Police besides, retrieving the house of a woman, belonging to Khazana area from their possession also recovered sophisticated weapons from them. A case was registered against the land grabbers and further investigation was kicked off.

The woman, wife of Wahid Shah, resident of Sheikhan Muslimabad had lodged a complaint with police regarding illegal occupation of her house by the land mafia upon which police took a prompt action and retrieved her house.

Four members of land mafia identified as Ayaz, resident of Patang Chowk, Talib, resident of Ring Road, Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Dillazak Road and Sayed Amjad, resident of Hashtnagri were arrested and weapons including three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possession.