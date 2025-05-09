Four Lane Motorway From Masehra To Naran Soon: Aleem Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday has approved the construction of a four-lane Motorway from Mansehra to Kaghan, Naran, Jhal Kund and onwards to Chilas.
The federal minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to declare an emergency and immediately commence the work on this project. He stated that a 235 kilometer Highway from Mansehra to Naran and Chilas will be constructed in line with international standards and special consideration be given to the needs of tourists on this Motorway, said a press release.
The minister instructed that the Project should be expedited with continuous day and night work to ensure early completion. Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the strategic importance of this Motorway from Mansehra to Naran, Kaghan, Jhal Kund and Chilas calling it a high-priority initiative that must not face more delays.
He further directed that rest areas be constructed along the N-15 route, allowing tourists to take short breaks as per their requirements while traveling to hilly areas.
Federal Minister Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also instructed that toll collection on the Mansehra-Kaghan-Naran Motorway should also be split into two portions to facilitate travelers. He pointed out that if tolls are to be collected, the NHA must also ensure the provision of world-class services on these roads. Special tasks have been assigned to NHA officers regarding the N-15 Mansehra-Naran Motorway by the Federal Minister.
The meeting was briefed on key matters by the Federal Secretary for Communications and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority.
