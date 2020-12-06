Four law violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) arrested four law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Sarfrazabad, Sumbal Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and Qutabpur police stations.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 37 people.

The JTT teams also arrested four criminals and recovered drugs during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, the police sources added.