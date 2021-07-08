Four lawyers booked for assaulting HESCO Chief Engineer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Four lawyers booked for allegedly assaulting Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering Manzoor Hussain Soomro of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) at Hussainabad police station here Thursday.

The FIR has been lodged on complaint of the officer's Personal Assistant Sajid Ali Ansari under sections 353, 506 and 504 of Pakistan Penal Code.

He claimed that when Soomro was attending a meeting the lawyers came to meet the officer regarding supply of power to a commercial plaza in Latifabad unit 6.

He alleged that they resorted to shouts and abuses besides threatening the officer as well as the complainant with consequences for not approving the said connection.

Meanwhile, the advocates Arain and Ali obtained protective bail from the court.

The HESCO's spokesman also shared photographs of Soomro being shifted to a hospital.