Four LESCO Officers Promoted In Grade-20

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Four LESCO officers promoted in Grade-20

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has promoted four officers of Grade 19 to Grade 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has promoted four officers of Grade 19 to Grade 20.

LESCO Spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has issued a promotion notification to four Managers to the post of Chief Engineer, thus promoting them from Grade 19 to grade 20.

After the approval of the LESCO board of Directors, a notification has been issued directing the promotion of Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to Grade 20 and the continuation of services as Chief Engineer O&M (T&G), Muhammad Akhlaq Qadri in Grade 20 promotion and direction to continue services as Chief Engineer TS Design, promotion of Altaf Qadir to Grade 20 and direction to continue services as Director General Mirad, promotion of Imran Mehmood to Grade 20 and direction to continue services as Chief Engineer P&D LESCO.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated all the officers.

