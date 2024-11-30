Open Menu

Four Lives Lost In Azizabad House Fire Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A devastating blaze swept through a house in Azizabad area of Burewala city, claiming the lives of a couple and their two children in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a private news channel, Rescue 1122 officials informed that a couple and their two young children, aged six and one-and-a-half years, were tragically charred to death when a devastating fire razed their house.

The cause of the devastating blaze that claimed the lives of a family of four was unknown, rescue officials added.

Firefighters responded promptly to the distress call and extinguished the flames, before shifting the bodies to Burewala Hospital for further proceedings.

