Four LPG Refilling Shops Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 12:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration during its ongoing drive on illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) selling points, sealed four shops in various areas of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

According to DC office spokesman, teams of Wahga zone conducted raids and seized a large number of LPG cylinders.

The teams also warned the shop owners that inspection operation will continue against illegal LPG shops and sub-standard cylinders.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Shar Chatha the crackdown on such illegal selling points were carried out to ensue safety of the people.

