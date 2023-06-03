UrduPoint.com

Four Madrasa Students Drowned To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Four Madrasa students drowned to death

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) ::As many as four students of a local Madrasa drowned to death in a river near Kambar.

According to Lal Qila Police on Saturday, four male students of the Kamal Madrasa had jumped into the river near Kambar to take a bath but never got back out of the water.

Upon receiving a call, the officials of Rescue 1122 and Police divers started searching for the missing boys.

After a day-long search, the bodies were recovered by the divers and shifted to Lal Qila Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The students were identified as Fayyaz son of Muazullah, Zaid son of Hakeemullah, a resident of Qasho Dandsamur Bagh, Abu Bakr son of Halimullah and Abdul Rehman son of Muhammad Zamin, a resident of Bandi Lal Qila.

