Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Roads Rehabilitation-Prosperous Punjab", the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of 231 kilometers long four main roads is underway in the division.

The transparency is being ensured in these development projects under the supervision of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

According to official sources here Wednesday, an amount of Rs 7.5 billion is being spent on a 24km long important Chiniot-Faisalabad dual road project, and so far 32 percent of the work has been completed.

Funds amounting to Rs 2.5 billion are being spent on the rehabilitation of Pansera-Gojra-Toba Tek Singh-Shorkot roads.

The total distance of the road is 98.30 kilometers, of which 30 percent of the work has been completed.

Similarly, 45 km long Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road (Makuana Bypass to Syedwala Interchange) is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.64 billion and 70 percent of the work has almost been completed.

Jhang-Shorkot-Kabirwala Road (up to Jhang District boundary) is under construction at a cost of Rs 3.64 billion. This road is 64 kilometers long and 34 percent of the work has been done.

The completion of these projects will not only provide best travelling facilities to the people but will also increase economic and commercial activities in the division.