Open Menu

Four Main Roads Being Completed With Rs 15.28b In Faisalabad Division

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

Under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Roads Rehabilitation-Prosperous Punjab", the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of 231 kilometers long four main roads is underway in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Roads Rehabilitation-Prosperous Punjab", the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of 231 kilometers long four main roads is underway in the division.

The transparency is being ensured in these development projects under the supervision of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

According to official sources here Wednesday, an amount of Rs 7.5 billion is being spent on a 24km long important Chiniot-Faisalabad dual road project, and so far 32 percent of the work has been completed.

Funds amounting to Rs 2.5 billion are being spent on the rehabilitation of Pansera-Gojra-Toba Tek Singh-Shorkot roads.

The total distance of the road is 98.30 kilometers, of which 30 percent of the work has been completed.

Similarly, 45 km long Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road (Makuana Bypass to Syedwala Interchange) is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.64 billion and 70 percent of the work has almost been completed.

Jhang-Shorkot-Kabirwala Road (up to Jhang District boundary) is under construction at a cost of Rs 3.64 billion. This road is 64 kilometers long and 34 percent of the work has been done.

The completion of these projects will not only provide best travelling facilities to the people but will also increase economic and commercial activities in the division.

Recent Stories

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education service ..

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition ..

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..

13 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlig ..

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..

28 minutes ago
 Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in ..

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

25 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to Ch ..

Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

43 minutes ago
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

43 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

43 minutes ago
 Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

29 minutes ago
 CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut b ..

CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

29 minutes ago
 Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eig ..

Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis

29 minutes ago
 KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bil ..

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan