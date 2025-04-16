Four Main Roads Being Completed With Rs 15.28b In Faisalabad Division
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Roads Rehabilitation-Prosperous Punjab", the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of 231 kilometers long four main roads is underway in the division
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, "Roads Rehabilitation-Prosperous Punjab", the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of 231 kilometers long four main roads is underway in the division.
The transparency is being ensured in these development projects under the supervision of Commissioner Maryam Khan.
According to official sources here Wednesday, an amount of Rs 7.5 billion is being spent on a 24km long important Chiniot-Faisalabad dual road project, and so far 32 percent of the work has been completed.
Funds amounting to Rs 2.5 billion are being spent on the rehabilitation of Pansera-Gojra-Toba Tek Singh-Shorkot roads.
The total distance of the road is 98.30 kilometers, of which 30 percent of the work has been completed.
Similarly, 45 km long Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road (Makuana Bypass to Syedwala Interchange) is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.64 billion and 70 percent of the work has almost been completed.
Jhang-Shorkot-Kabirwala Road (up to Jhang District boundary) is under construction at a cost of Rs 3.64 billion. This road is 64 kilometers long and 34 percent of the work has been done.
The completion of these projects will not only provide best travelling facilities to the people but will also increase economic and commercial activities in the division.
Recent Stories
MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..
Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..
Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..
Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division25 minutes ago
-
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes29 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development29 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis29 minutes ago
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister35 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations35 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme35 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival34 minutes ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff34 minutes ago
-
KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in power tariff for Feb31 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza34 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality healthcare services: Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal31 minutes ago