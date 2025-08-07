Open Menu

Four Manesha Police Officers Honoured With National Awards For Bravery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Four Manesha police officers honoured with national awards for bravery

In a recognition of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and dedication to duty, four officers of Mansehra Police have been awarded prestigious national honors by the President of Pakistan

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a recognition of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and dedication to duty, four officers of Mansehra Police have been awarded prestigious national honors by the President of Pakistan.

On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, the “Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal” (QPM) was posthumously awarded to martyred Inspector Mubarak Khan, former SHO City Mansehra. The “Presidential Police Medal” (PPM) was conferred upon DSP City Farooq Khan, DSP Traffic Raja Khushal Khan, and Traffic Officer Amjad Khan.

These awards commemorate the officers’ valiant performance during a high-risk operation on August 2, 2013. While deployed for security duty during a Chehlum procession near Kaho Wali Ziarat, the officers received information about a robbery underway at a UBL Bank branch located opposite Nari Wali Mosque.

Rushing to the scene, the police team confronted heavily armed robbers in a fierce gun battle.

Inspector Mubarak Khan was martyred in the exchange, while DSP Farooq Khan, DSP Khushal Khan, and Constable Amjad Khan sustained serious injuries. The swift response of the police led to the death of several terrorists and the recovery of heavy arms, grenades, cash, pistols, and motorcycles. Subsequent operations by Abbottabad Police led to the neutralization of the remaining members of the terrorist group.

Inspector Mubarak Khan’s son Yasir, received the award on behalf of his martyred father. Paying tribute, the IGP said these honors not only acknowledge the individual sacrifices of the officers but also reflect the unwavering commitment and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

“The bravery of these heroes will always remain a proud chapter in the legacy of Mansehra Police,” he added.

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

45 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

2 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

3 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

4 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

4 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan