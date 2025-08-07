Four Manesha police officers honoured with national awards for bravery

In a recognition of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and dedication to duty, four officers of Mansehra Police have been awarded prestigious national honors by the President of Pakistan

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a recognition of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and dedication to duty, four officers of Mansehra Police have been awarded prestigious national honors by the President of Pakistan.

On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, the “Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal” (QPM) was posthumously awarded to martyred Inspector Mubarak Khan, former SHO City Mansehra. The “Presidential Police Medal” (PPM) was conferred upon DSP City Farooq Khan, DSP Traffic Raja Khushal Khan, and Traffic Officer Amjad Khan.

These awards commemorate the officers’ valiant performance during a high-risk operation on August 2, 2013. While deployed for security duty during a Chehlum procession near Kaho Wali Ziarat, the officers received information about a robbery underway at a UBL Bank branch located opposite Nari Wali Mosque.

Rushing to the scene, the police team confronted heavily armed robbers in a fierce gun battle.

Inspector Mubarak Khan was martyred in the exchange, while DSP Farooq Khan, DSP Khushal Khan, and Constable Amjad Khan sustained serious injuries. The swift response of the police led to the death of several terrorists and the recovery of heavy arms, grenades, cash, pistols, and motorcycles. Subsequent operations by Abbottabad Police led to the neutralization of the remaining members of the terrorist group.

Inspector Mubarak Khan’s son Yasir, received the award on behalf of his martyred father. Paying tribute, the IGP said these honors not only acknowledge the individual sacrifices of the officers but also reflect the unwavering commitment and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

“The bravery of these heroes will always remain a proud chapter in the legacy of Mansehra Police,” he added.