Four marriage halls, marquees sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioners Sufian Dilawar and Maheen Fatima sealed four marriage halls and marquees for violating one dish act while a marriage hall owner was fined of Rs 50,000.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar checked several marriage halls and marquees in different areas, during which violation of one dish was observed in Sheraton City, that was sealed.

A fine was also imposed on the management of Rehmat Marriage Hall for violation of one dish.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Maheen Fatima sealed Taj Marquee, AkbarMarriage Hall, Gulshan Marriage Hall for violation of one dish during checking andreported the matter to the police for the registration of a case against them.